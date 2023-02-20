'With a heavy heart' Beloved Thomas Street bar announces closure

"As always in this country money talks"

Rumours swirled about The Clock's closure towards the end of last week; Dublin By Pub tweeted they had heard the bad news from a few sources, but we hoped that it wasn't true.

Unfortunately the Thomas Street bar took to Facebook in the early hours of this morning to confirm their immediate closure.

The Clock Bar's caption said the following:

"Hi folks with a heavy heart we closed our doors tonight for our final time we have gad some amazing moments we tried our best to keep it open but as always in this country money talks."

The whole area surrounding the the Thomas Street bar is being redeveloped, and unfortunately The Clock is not the first in recent times to face closure.

Granted that site beside it has been in dire need of development for a good while now, it's a shame to see it go. Bakers, Agnes Browns and now the Clock - all three very distinctive Liberties pubs gone in as many years. — Dublin By Pub (@dublinbypub) February 17, 2023

In their Facebook post, The Clock thanked all their friends and loyal customers for their support in making their dream come true.

The Thomas Street bar will be sorely missed by locals from the Liberties. However, they did hint at their possibly opening a new bar, saying "till we see you all in our next venture thank you".

Maybe time isn't up on this bar just yet; we'll keep our fingers crossed.

