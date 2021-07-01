There's a tasty new cocktail to try at one of our fave outdoor dining spots

By Fiona Frawley

July 1, 2021 at 4:17pm

Had your fill of aperol spritzes already, and it's only July?

We totally feel you, it's hard out there for basic bitches like us. But fear not, there's a gorge spritzy alternative just waiting to be sampled over at the Woollen Mills:

Relive the days of your nanny's delish rhubarb crumble with the Woollen Mills latest creation. Well, nanny's rhubarb crumble with an alcoholic twist, which is probably what it always needed tbf. It looks absolutely IDEAL for a sunny day - the combo of gin and prosecco is always an instant winner for us. Even if the sun isn't shining (although we continue to live in hope for the weekend), Woollen Mill's outdoor area is completely covered so you'll be safe and dry sipping on your summery bev.

And if you're more of an aperol or lillet spritzer, the Mills still have you covered with their gorge cocktail menu full of fresh fruity faves. Get booking for this weekend!

Header image via Instagram/Woollen Mills

Please drink responsibly

