Nick's has given us a sneak peek of their new venue

By Fiona Frawley

October 14, 2021 at 5:22pm

Share:
Nick's has given us a sneak peek of their new venue

It was a sad day for Dublin coffee lovers when Nick's closed their hatch in Ranelagh for one last time.

But there's no need to despair too much. Sure they're only moving down the road.

The inimitable community vibe and affordable yet tasty flatties will continue to flow at Nick's new home in the old arts centre in Ranelagh. Refurbishments are currently underway on the neighbourhood nook, and we can't wait to see the finished result. Nick's is a Ranelagh institution, and it wouldn't be right to say goodbye forever.

According to their latest insta post, the new cafe should be up and running by December (just in time for a coffee and treat after your crisp winter walks) and if you can't wait until then, we come bearing even more good news.

From the 22nd of October there'll be a Nick's pop-up container just behind 64 Clanbrassil Street. As Nick's so aptly put it, they have a "date with D8".

If you're a Nick's regular and have been missing the chats and brews, you'll only have to wait a little longer. You'll be reunited with their tasty roast very soon. It's a Christmas miracle!

Header image via Instagram/nickscoffeecompany

READ NEXT: You have just two weeks left to sample these delicious egg sambos

Share:

Latest articles

These slow roasted pork belly strips are like sex on a plate

Lovin Games Weekly - three of the best Grand Theft Auto games are getting a re-release

You have just two weeks left to sample these delicious egg sambos

There's a coffee tasting happening at 3fe this weekend

You may also love

There's a coffee tasting happening at 3fe this weekend

12 Dublin cafés to get the autumn signature drink, a pumpkin spice latte!

This artist has been creating gorge illustrations of Dublin cafes.. is your favourite on the list?

This Blackrock deli is doing free coffees today!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.