Nick's has given us a sneak peek of their new venue

It was a sad day for Dublin coffee lovers when Nick's closed their hatch in Ranelagh for one last time.

But there's no need to despair too much. Sure they're only moving down the road.

The inimitable community vibe and affordable yet tasty flatties will continue to flow at Nick's new home in the old arts centre in Ranelagh. Refurbishments are currently underway on the neighbourhood nook, and we can't wait to see the finished result. Nick's is a Ranelagh institution, and it wouldn't be right to say goodbye forever.

According to their latest insta post, the new cafe should be up and running by December (just in time for a coffee and treat after your crisp winter walks) and if you can't wait until then, we come bearing even more good news.

From the 22nd of October there'll be a Nick's pop-up container just behind 64 Clanbrassil Street. As Nick's so aptly put it, they have a "date with D8".

If you're a Nick's regular and have been missing the chats and brews, you'll only have to wait a little longer. You'll be reunited with their tasty roast very soon. It's a Christmas miracle!

Header image via Instagram/nickscoffeecompany

