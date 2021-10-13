You have just two weeks left to sample these delicious egg sambos

It's a sad day for Dublin egg lovers.

Since opening in June, Benedicts have been delighting Dublin foodies with their small but perfectly formed menu of eggy delights. There was a serious gap in the market for a central location serving up well made breakfast sandwiches and these guys nailed it. Or, should I say, cracked it.

Sadly, their egg-tastic run in their pop-up at George's Street Arcade will soon come to an end. The final day to get your breakfast fix is Sunday 31st of October. Spooky.

Sharing the news on insta, Benedicts wrote:

So, here it is folks! Our wee project is coming to a close! We started this project as a little litmus test for the ourselves, getting to watch the city reopen through the beautiful gates of George's Street Arcade. It’s been unreal exciting and all round a great laugh.

If you've spent the last few months drooling over their insta, making a mental note to pay them a visit next time you're in town, don't miss your chance. They'll be open every Wednesday - Sunday between now and the 31st, before the team move onto new and exciting ventures. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled.

Header image via Instagram/benedictseggshop

