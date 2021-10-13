There's a coffee tasting happening at 3fe this weekend

Calling all coffee connoisseurs.

Dublin flattie masters 3fe are holding their Los Placeres Trio Tasting this Sunday, and if you're looking to take your coffee knowledge to the next level this is the event for you.

Learn to appreciate the bouquet of a Natural Nicaraguan, and how to identify notes of passionfruit and dried pineapple. It's what all the cool kids are doing.

Los Placeres, the focal coffee for the tasting workshop is, according to the guys at 3fe, "perhaps the most well-balanced coffee we have had the pleasure of roasting". Big praise for this bean. 3fe were so impressed on tasting this coffee, they made like Ron Weasley on the Hogwarts Express and took the lot, so it's exclusively available at their cafes.

If you'd like to learn a bit more about the story behind what goes into your cup, and be able to expertly identify a "creamy mouthfeel" with "juicy sweetness and sparkling acidity", book your place for Sundays workshop HERE, as spaces are filling up fast. You'll be served an espresso, filter coffee and cappuccino as part of the tasting, in order to sample the new bean with milk and in its purest form. The tasting will take place at 3fe's Sussex Terrace store, and would be the perfect cute date or solo adventure for the coffee lovers among you.

Header image via Instagram/3fecoffee

