One of Dublin's fave bakeries is open for sit-in once more

By Fiona Frawley

October 12, 2021 at 5:13pm

Share:
One of Dublin's fave bakeries is open for sit-in once more

Nature has gone from healing, to almost completely healed.

What was once a bruise has faded away leaving... the regular skin that was there previously before the bruise. You know yourself.

The final element for us is being able to eat a Bread 41 croissant off an actual plate. It's the true signifier that Things Are Going Well™, and a moment we've dreamed of for over nineteen months.

And luckily, our dreaming days are over.

Everyone's fave spot for a feed of twice baked almond croissants and sourdough has reopened its doors for sit in service once more. Bread 41 served the people of Dublin and beyond loyally throughout the pandemic from their Pearse Street hatch, even providing free sourdough starter for eager beavers looking to begin their home-baking journey. As someone who spent nearly 2 years attempting to bake a loaf of banana bread that was in any way palatable, I'm delighted to be handing the baton back over to the professionals.

Speaking on Instagram, Bread 41 thanked their customers for their support over the last nineteen months, adding that they were "Very happy to ask you back inside". Expect queues out the door and everyone wearing their Sunday Best and getting curly blow dries to pop in for their morning flattie. It's Christmas come early.

Header image via Instagram/bread41dublin

READ NEXT: There's a new music venue opening at Workman’s

Share:

Latest articles

There's a new music venue opening at Workman’s

Panto season is imminent - here's our list of what's on

Good news for cyclists of Dublin - the Dodder is getting a greenway!

We chatted to some of the biggest stars of RuPaul's Drag Race ahead of their Dublin comedy debut

You may also love

6 foods to try in Dublin this weekend

Kick the weekend off in style with this Dublin 8 wine and cheese night

This Ethiopian Supper Club has just got a new location!

Check out this stunning limited edition tiramisu croissant

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.