There's a new music venue opening at Workman’s

By Fiona Frawley

October 12, 2021 at 3:02pm

One of our fave places in Dublin for a sweaty bop is about to get boppier. And sweatier.

Live music lovers, rejoice. The Workman's Club have announced today that they're opening a new music venue in the form of the Workman's Cellar. On the list of things you love to hear, this is fairly up there. So what can we expect from the new spot?

Cool stage. High-end sound system. Bar. New space for artists to perform and a brand-new space for music lovers. It gives us the opportunity to put on even more live music - and let’s be honest we need double the live music these days, we’ve got lots of catching up to do.

Not a bad aul start! You'd imagine they must have a juicy lineup of live gigs scheduled to celebrate the opening of the new venue. And you'd be right. Kicking off on the long awaited 22nd October are ten nights of live music showcasing some of the best musical talent our island has to offer, including but not limited to Mango X Mathman on October 22nd, Pillow Queens on the 28th and Elaine Mai on the 29th. Full line up below, feast your eyes:

As you can imagine, the chance to catch some of the artists who helped make lockdown more bearable LIVE, in the flesh, surrounded by our pals and other music lovers in a gorge new venue will be snapped up fairly sharpish. If there's a night on the lineup catching your eye, move fast to secure your spot. Book tickets and find out more info HERE.

Header image via We Are Redhead

