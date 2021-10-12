Panto season is imminent - here's our list of what's on

Oh no it isn't!

No, jokes aside, this is our list.

The return of theatre means the return of the panto, and we're so glad to see this beloved festive tradition will be able to go ahead for kids big and small this Christmas. Is the panto your big Christmas night out? Do all the cousins get together, sweets in hand ready for the show of the year? If so, read on. Here's a handy list of the creme de la creme of Dublin pantos, which we'll update as more are announced. Oh yes we will! (Sorry, it's hard to stop once you start).

The Little Mermaid at The Gaiety Theatre

Get ready to see the Billie Barries in action once more from Sunday 28th November 2021 until Sunday 9th January 2022. Tickets available HERE.

Olly, Polly and the Beanstalk at 3Olympia Theatre

Olly, Polly and all their pals will make a return to the Olympia stage for a gigantic Christmas spectacular, from December 22nd 2021 - January 9th 2022. Tickets available HERE.

Sleeping Beauty at Draíocht Blanchardstown

The Coolmine Panto Group will be back in action once more with Sleeping Beauty from January 6th - 23rd 2022. Tickets available HERE.

Snow White at the Liberty Hall Theatre

Mirror Mirror on the wall, which is the fairest panto of them all? Why, it's Snow White at the Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin of course! Tickets available HERE.

Red Riding Hood at the Helix

Magic and mischief returns to the Helix from November 26th. Tickets available HERE.

Header image via Instagram/gaiety_theatre

READ NEXT: We chatted to some of the biggest stars of RuPaul's Drag Race ahead of their Dublin comedy debut