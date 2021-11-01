1st of November means Christmas at Penneys on Mary Street

In fairness, is anyone surprised?

The decorations have been creeping onto shelves since before the kids started back at school. The Brown Thomas Christmas shop is probably completely sold out at this stage after having been up and running for 4 months now. But, just like the first time you hear All I Want For Christmas playing on the radio, the first time you go on a Christmas decorations shopping spree in Penneys is a rite of festive passage, and Mary Street have bestowed upon us this seasonal reel to get us in the spirit.

So there you have it. Ready or not, it's that time of year again. Have you the Christmas jumper washed and ironed, only dying to lash it on? Is Christmas FM already tuned in on your car radio? Or will you be putting the head down and ignoring any and all attempts at festive cheer until you go shopping for all your presents at 5pm on Christmas Eve? Either way, we salute your dedication to your respective cause. If you fall into the first camp, all we'll say is that Christmas clothing is also back on the shelves too. We're talking jumpers, we're talking shirts, we're talking Elf themed t-shirts, people.

Holidays, as the ad says, are coming.

Header image via Instagram/marystreet_001

READ NEXT: The Dublin Boys Club are beginning their walk from Dublin to Galway today