5 markets happening in Dublin this weekend to get your Christmas bits in

Five spots to hit up this weekend before the Christmas panic well and truly hits

5. Nollaig Market

Following on from the success of the Samhain market last month, the team on Meath Street have unveiled a new market called the Nollaig Market. There will be vintage clothes from the 70s to early 2000s, local designers selling their independent designs and makers selling their incredible handmade wares.

Where:

Lucky's on Dublin 8's 78 Meath Street

When:

Saturday December 11

What time:

12pm-6pm

4. Christmas Market

The team at 57 The Headline have recently rolled out a new Christmas market, that's suitable for all ages. The market will be made up of indie retailers selling handmade goods, with an emphasis on sustainable, upcycled and ethically sourced products. The team have said this market will have everything from small gifts, candles, a tattoo artist and boozy hot chocolates. This is a free event but you do need to book before hand, you can find the link here.

Where:

57 The Headline Dublin 8's 56-57 Clanbrassil Street Lower

When:

Sunday, December 12

What time:

11am-6pm

3. Christmas at the Castle

Locations don't get much more iconic than Dublin Castle. This festival has been running on and off for a couple of years now, with loads of stallholders nestled into alpine stalls, entertainment from the likes of the Dublin Gospel Choir, New Dublin Voices, & the Crux Voice Ensemble. Experiences don't get much more festive than walking around this market with a mulled wine in hand. This is a free ticketed event, for booking information visit the website.

Where:

Dublin Castle

When:

Everyday until Tuesday, December 21

What time:

9.45am to 5.45pm

2. Dandelion Christmas Market

Taking the title of "Dublin's biggest pop-up market" is the Dandelion Christmas Market held in The Well off Grafton Street. Spread over two floors, over 60 traders are selling everything from small gifts, vintage garbs, prints to vinyl records. There's also food and drink available on-site from The Well.

Where:

The Well in Dublin 2's 130 Saint Stephen's Green

When:

Every Sunday this month until December 19

What time:

12pm-5pm

1. The Winteryard Flea Market

Held in basement of The Bernard Shaw, the market hosts between 15-20 local business traders selling things like vintage wares, records, bric-a-brac, books, arts & crafts. If you get peckish there's also plenty of food and drink options on site. Entry is free, with no booking required, for more information visit the website.

Where:

The Bernard Shaw in Dublin 9's Cross Guns Bridge

When:

Running each Sunday until January 30 (excluding Stephen's Day)

Time:

12pm-5pm

Header image via Instagram /dublincastle

READ ON: Support your fave Irish musicians at this merch sale in Dublin next weekend