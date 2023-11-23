Book Ahead: 10 events to check out in Dublin December 2023

December is coming in hot, and the calendar is filling up quicker than santy's sack

Scratching your head wondering what to do with yourself this month other than stuffing your gob full of turkey and celebrations? We gotchuu, here's our top picks for December, yanno yourself the things you’d want to be booking right about now. We’d hate for you to be missing them:

10. Christmas Crackers

December 6th, Vicars Street, more info here

Ireland's premier content creator agency Collaborations Agency are putting on a cracker of a show, with yes you guessed it some of the best Irish online talent will be hitting the stage. Hosted by bespectacled queen Fionnuala Jay, expect a stuffed Christmas cracker sized performances from the likes of Garron Noone, Michael Fry, Killian Sundermann, Ali Fox, Victoria Secret, Anna Clifford, Justine Stafford and more.

December 3rd, The Olympia, more info here (tickets are limited so be quick!)

Where are all our ageing Millenials at? Have we got a treat for you! You can see one of the best Christmas songs of the 2000s performed live, nab yourself tickets to see Ibelieveinathingcalledlovecanyoulistentotherythmofmyheart.

December 6th to 19th (12.00 – 21.00), Dublin Castle, more info here

For the last five years, free tickets for Christmas at the Castle have been released and swiftly sold out, leaving thousands experiencing intense FOMO as snaps of the traditional market with Victorian merry-go-round would begin populating social media come December. So get jumping on booking your slot as soon as you can!

7. Kneecap

Dec 12-13th, The Olympia, more info here

Nothing says Christmas quite like a rambunctious performance from one of the island's best rap trios. Any performance from Kneecap will knock the Christmas cobwebs off you and leave you amped up for the impending festivities. Since their recent collab with Fontaines' Grian Chatten we'd be very surprised if there wasn't a lil cameo performance in the works too.

6. Handel's Messiah

December 1st, St Patrick's Cathedral, more info here

Few things spell Christmas quite like a choral performance inside the incredible St Patrick's Cathedral. On December 1st the Irish Baroque Orchestra are doing an annual production of Handel's Messiah with the Chamber Choir Ireland, if you don't manage to get tickets keep an eye on the St Patrick's Cathedral site for more performances held during the rest of the month.

5. Twinkling lights afternoon tea

From December 1st-23rd, more info here

An incredible way to spend an alcohol-free afternoon in the lead-up to Christmas, grab your granny, your auntie, your ma or your pals and board the vintage bus to catch all the lights twinkling around town. Priced at €54.50 pp, you can enjoy some festive music, with the festive afternoon tea (mince pies and Christmas sandwiches) as you tour around the twinkling lights and installations on iconic buildings such as GPO, City Hall, Trinity College and more.

4. Christmas Pop! with Sing Along Social

December 13th-14th, The Sugar Club, more info here

With festive prizes for the best worst singers and most enthusiastic dancers, this night is sure to kick off silly season right. Hosted by the Craic Merchants, the highlight of the night will undoubtedly be the mini battle between the Prince and Princess of Christmas – George Michael and Mariah Carey. Tickets cost €15 + booking, with all profits donated to Médecins Sans Frontières to support their ongoing work in providing humanitarian and medical care to people in Gaza.

3. Concert for Palestine

December 20th, The Sugar Club, more info here

Head down to the Sugar Club for a night of incredible Irish music in support of the Palestine Children's Relief Fund. Catch the likes of Aoife Scott, Paddy Casey, Members of Kíla, The Blood Red Mountain Band and loads more and raise well-needed funds for the people of Gaza.

2. The Craft Fair

December 6th-10th, RDS, more info here

Genuinely one of my Christmas highlights, the craft fair (AKA Gifted as they've since rebranded themselves) is stuffed to the rafters with some of the best Irish artisan producers. With a reasonable entrance fee (€12 per adult), you will undoubtedly tick a lot of people off your Christmas list and also have a lovely time wandering around the stalls sampling free food and chatting with the lovely producers.

1. Roddy Doyle’s Peter Pan

'Till January 14, The Gate Theatre, more info here

Only Roddy Doyle could rewrite a classic fairytale with a Dublin-spin and make it sound interesting. Together with director Ned Bennett, Doyle has set the permanent adolescent Peter Pan in early 20th-century Dublin (far from Neverland!). The fast-paced Christmas show will entertain parents as well as children.

Header images: IG/danhawkinsofthedarkness IG/thecollaborationsagency IG/Singalongsocial

