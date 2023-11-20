Christmas at the Castle dates and ticket info confirmed for 2023

The scramble for tickets from years gone by won't be an issue this festive season.

As details of Christmas markets across the country have been gradually released over the last few weeks, we've all been waiting patiently for news of the elusive alpine market at Dublin Castle - the crème de la crème of festive events that consistently books out weeks in advance.

For the last five years, free tickets for Christmas at the Castle have been released and swiftly sold out, leaving thousands experiencing intense FOMO as snaps of the traditional market with Victorian merry-go-round would begin populating social media come December.

This year, organisers have switched things up and for the first time, Christmas at the Castle will be an un-ticketed event. If the venue reaches full capacity at any time, patrons will be asked to queue in the lower yard.

Christmas at the Castle in 2023. Image via Instagram/dublincastleopw

Advertisement

This year's event will see the return of the popular open-air Christmas market, live entertainment in a festively decorated Spiegel-style marquee, a Neapolitan Crib and seasonal food and drink to accompany.

Christmas at the Castle takes place from 6th to 19th December 2023, between the hours of 12.00 – 21.00. If you're planning on heading along, here are a few things to bear in mind:

Age Suitability: Christmas at the Castle is suitable for all ages, but bear in mind under 18s must be accompanied by a parent / guardian. Photo I.D. may be required to purchase alcohol.

Duration: the average length of a visit is 30 – 45 minutes.

Please Note: This is an outdoor event. Please dress appropriately. Organisers advise wearing flat shoes as the courtyard is partially cobbled.

Dogs / Animals: No animals are allowed at the event, other than assistance dogs (such as guide dogs).

Accessibility: The venue is wheelchair accessible. Please note that the courtyard has cobblestones.

Toilets on site: Male, Female & Universal Access are located in the State Apartments and are open throughout the event.

Baby changing facilities: Located in the State Apartments and open throughout the event.

Breast Feeding facilities: The La Touche Room will be available throughout the event. Please ask a member of OPW staff.

Cash/ Credit Card: Please note there is no ATM on site. The nearest ATM is on Dame St.

Advertisement

[email protected]

Header image via Instagram/dublincastleopw

READ NEXT:

- Michelin guide restaurant to bid a 'fond farewell' to Clanbrassil Street