Ireland’s largest Craft and Design Fair returns to the RDS next month

An independent business haven where you could definitely tick off a substantial chunk of your Christmas shopping.

There are a handful of Dublin activities that are intrinsically linked with Christmas time in the city - catching a glimpse of the glitzy window displays at Brown Thomas, sharing a festive pint with childhood pals in your packed-to-the-rafters local and perusing the aisles at the Gifted Craft and Design Fair in the RDS.

Neatly lined with stalls from over 400 designers, makers and artisan food producers, Gifted exists to offer something for everyone. Whether it's a geansaí for your Granny or toiletries for your teacher, you're guaranteed to find something beautifully made by a passionate vendor who genuinely cares about their products.

Heirloom baby blanket by Ériu, €144.

On offer you can expect stocking fillers and larger gifts in the form of contemporary Irish jewellery brands, sustainable fashion, ceramics, leatherwork, woodwork, prints, knitwear, vintage clothing, and a huge selection of books from Irish authors.

A4 print by Dotterson, €20.

Obviously, diligently working your way through each stall will put a hunger on you like nothing else, so luckily Gifted's Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium will be on hand with over 100 artisan food producers, where you can meet the experts who can help you source all your festive treats. The emporium is Ireland’s largest Christmas food fair - ideal if you don't want to limit yourself to just one cuisine.

Gifted Craft and Design Fair takes up residence at the RDS from Wednesday 6th til Sunday 10th of December and if you're looking to nab a bargain you can cop 10% off everything on Wednesday, the opening day.

More info and tickets are available via the Gifted website.

