Skerries bar and restaurant forced to close due to a recent fire

By Katy Thornton

November 20, 2023 at 9:44am

"We will not be opening for the foreseeable future."

The Bus Bar and Little Richards Woodfired Pizza in Skerries have been forced to close following a recent fire that broke out.

The Bus Bar is one of Dublin's oldest pubs, established in 1871, and Little Richard's has positioned itself as one of the county's very best places to grab a pizza in the almost three years it's been in operation.

According to RTÉ News, the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon (November 18) at approximately 2.50pm, and thankfully no one was injured. The fire is believed to have broken out on the first floor.

Unfortunately the two businesses will be closed for the foreseeable as a result of the damage done.

The two Instagram accounts shared a joint statement about the closure:

"It is with heavy hearts that we regret to inform you all that we will not be opening for the foreseeable future due to a recent fire. A very sincere thank you to all of the firefighters who were at the scene and our incredible community for your support and kind messages, we will be working very hard to rebuild and get back on our feet as soon as we can. We hope to see all of our lovely customers soon!"

We hope to see them back open soon.

Header images via Instagram / The Bus Bar Skerries & Little Richard's 

Advertisement

