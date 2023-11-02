One of Dublin's most popular Mexican restaurants is opening a second location

Huge news for fans of their spicy margs and patatas bravas.

Dublin is blessed with lots of amazing Mexican restaurants - El Grito, 777, The Hungry Mexican, to name but a few.

However one that constantly gets a shout-out is none other than MASA on Drury Street, best known for their wide range of tacos and margaritas. This walk-in only spot are often seen with a steady line of hungry Dubliners out the door, a queue I have often found myself in, and if that's a position you have also found yourself in, then you're about to be just as happy about this news.

MASA 2.0 is on the way it seems, according to an announcement on their socials.

While we have no further information on when exactly the new restaurant is opening, or where, if it's anything like the OG location, there's going to be one more Dublin restaurant with queues spilling onto the street in anticipation.

MASA has some of the best tacos in the county, with their fried chicken thigh, peanut, and salsa combination being nothing short of sensational. They have a little something for all dietary requirements, including soyrizo and cauliflower for the vegans. MASA also serves four margarita variations, including classic, frozen, jalapeno and coriander, and Tommy's, made with Reposado Tequila, agave, and lime juice.

If margs aren't your thing, their Mexican Pornstar margarita is a personal favourite of mine.

Keep an eye on their socials for more info on the new location.

