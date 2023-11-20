Michelin guide restaurant to bid a 'fond farewell' to Clanbrassil Street

"We have made the very tough decision to close."

Michelin Guide restaurant Clanbrassil House, which opened on Clanbrassil Street in 2017, has taken to social media to announce they will be closing at the end of the year.

Run by the same people as Bastible, Clanbrassil House has been described as the younger sister to the Michelin-star restaurant, "with a simple, homely look and friendly, professional service". The menu was praised for its "refined, tasty dishes" said to "demonstrate a creative and original approach from the chef" which is what makes this closure announcement so sad.

Owners Barry and Claremarie took to socials to announce their decision to close Clanbrassil House:

Advertisement

"We have made the very tough decision to close Clanbrassil House at the end of this year. Our last day of trading here on Clanbrassil St Upper will be December 23rd. If you’d like to pop in before then, we have some limited availability in the coming 5 weeks.

While we are devastated to hear this is the end of their time on Clanbrassil Street, there is a silver lining. The owners hinted at an "exciting project" that's upcoming, and asked their followers to keep an eye on their socials for more news to come.

In the meantime, if you want to pay Clanbrassil House a visit before they close for good, make sure you try to book in before Saturday December 23rd.

Header image via Instagram / Clanbrassil House

Advertisement

READ ON:

- One of Dublin's most popular Mexican restaurants MASA has opened its second location

- Skerries bar and restaurant forced to close due to a recent fire

- The 25 best pizza spots you have to try in Dublin