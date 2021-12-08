Support your fave Irish musicians at this merch sale in Dublin next weekend

If you're a fan of Irish music, your inbox is probably currently full of emails about cancelled or rescheduled gigs, with your favourite artists facing another year of lost income so close to Christmas.

Luckily, there's a way to support them and nab yourself some swag all at the same time.

The Grand Social's second annual Merchy Christmas is happening next weekend, giving independent music stans a chance to support their favourite artists during a time where live gigs sadly aren't possible.

The market will feature merch from the likes of Soda Blonde, Pillow Queens, Tebi Rex, Kneecap, Wyvern Lingo, Gemma Dunleavy and so many more. Steal a peep at the poster below to see if your fave will be in attendance.

Over the past year there's been a huge push to support local, shop small and all that good stuff. This is the perfect way to put it into practice and support your friendly neighbourhood musicians at a time where their main source of income has been taken away. Head down and pick up some bits for yourself or your Irish music obsessed loved ones.

The market will take place over Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th of December from 10am - 4pm, and admission is free with a suggested donation of €5 to the Dublin Simon Community.

Post Christmas pics of all our grannies rocking Pillow Queens tees pending.

Header image via Instagram/Gemma Dunleavy/Pillow Queens/Myles Manley/Merry Wallopers/Kynsy

