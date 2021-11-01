The Dublin Boys Club are beginning their walk from Dublin to Galway today

By Fiona Frawley

November 1, 2021 at 1:01pm

The Dublin Boys Club are beginning their walk from Dublin to Galway today

That's one way of getting there if you want to avoid that pesky traffic on the M4.

Starting today, Irish artists Al Maser and Sean Atmos are walking across Ireland, with a goal of covering 220km in just six days. The plan is to walk for 8 hours each day, covering approximately 40km (just under a marathon) during each daily session. Puts our daily lockdown walks to shame, that's for sure.

Throughout October, Al and Sean encouraged anyone interested in joining them on the epic hike to come along to three preparatory walks, to see how potential walkers fared trekking long distances and as a way of getting to know the people they'd eventually be walking with for six days.

Speaking about his intentions for the walk, Al Maser said:

For me personally, my intention with this walk is to create space in my life right now. Mental and physical space, to reconnect with myself and my thoughts. I am hoping that this journey across Ireland will bring a refreshed sense of perspective and inner reflection to me. All while travelling through new parts of Ireland together.’

The group departed from Dublin Conference Centre at 9 this morning, and plan to reach Salthill in Galway this Saturday, November 6th. You can find out more about the walk at the Dublin Boys Club WEBSITE.

Header image via thedublinboysclub.com

