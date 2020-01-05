Seven Dublin street artists you need to be following

Dublin is like an outdoor gallery as of late - we have some of the most incredible street artists who bring the city to life.
There is a multitude of styles and talent out there and one of the best things about Dublin is that being a small city, it's pretty easy to spot specific artist's works as you walk around.
From bold strokes and colours to simple lines and trippy typography, there's something for every eye.
Here are some of my absolute FAVES:
1. Subset
Subset is a collective of street artists, designers and filmmakers who have produced some of the most well-known street art pieces in the city.
They are the brilliant minds behind the Grey Area Project which aims to add colour to the grey walls of Dublin.
Their first project was Stormzy. The project gave them a platform to great conversation and awareness. Since then they have gone on to create some other masterpieces including the Horseboy mural and the David Attenborough mural. This is one of their latest additions to Temple Bar.
2. Aches
Known for his trippy images that you probably shouldn't look at for too long because you might feel a little dizzy, Aches is the master of colour and perspective.
Aches most popular work includes the mural of Savita and his “glitch” and RGB tagging. His portraits have a digital feel to them that makes them unique from any other style I've seen across the city.
Hailing from Dublin, he has been creating art since the age of 15 and has worked in countries such as Denmark, Hungary, Spain, Sweden, USA, Scotland, Austria, Switzerland and England.
View this post on Instagram
Edward Bruce. The disputed last High King of Ireland. Painted on Francis street in Dundalk, a couple of feet from where he was crowned High King of Ireland in 1315. Bruce died in the Battle of Faughart in 1318 and has been buried there since. A very dark and very interesting time in Irish history. Thanks to @seek_dundalk for everything and inviting me to paint at their first festival. Shouts to @thinkingcapdesign @grandson_design_studio @ominous_omin @gilly_photo for the hospitality. Check out the other artists who painted at the festival, @ominous_omin @james_earley @chula_mente #seekdundalk #RGB
3. James Earley
James Earley has one of my personal favourite styles.
His family owned a stained glass window business and from that, his artwork is painted in the same way, looking like it is made from shards of glass. I met up with him recently and he showed me around Dublin's first street art hotel, The Hendrick. He selected all of the pieces in the hotel and also painted a piece in the courtyard - it's well worth visiting.
4. Joe Caslin
Joe Caslin's style differs from those listed above mostly because of their colour palette. Joe's strengths lie in crisp simplicity - blacks, greys and whites.
Hailing from Roscommon, he is best known for his large, highly impactful murals that often delve into the social issues of modern Ireland.
He won the Association of Illustration award for "New Talent in Public Realm Illustration" in 2013.
5. Maser
Maser's large scale murals have become a huge part of the Dublin culture scene. The attraction to street art was formed at the young age of 15.
Maser's best-known works include the 'Maser Loves You’ mural and of course, the repeal mural.
He has earned the respect of other graffiti artists in Ireland and throughout the world for his unique abstracted style. After studying Visual Communication at Art School in his home city, he went on to establish himself as one of Ireland’s leading visual artist working in the urban environment.
View this post on Instagram
I've been doing some research for the past few months on botanics and their role and effect on us. It has naturally brought me to the National Botanical Gardens Dublin to take photos of the plants I've found. Primarily out of interest, but it has led me to understand the importance of certain plants, in regards to our health, mental health, sleep, anxiety etc. From those sketches and photographs, I've integrated their loose forms into my 'hard lined' art and applied the new compositions to my canvas and prints works. Now this is my first mural of the new series of work. It was great to collaborate with @arnottsdublin and the National Botanic Gardens on this brilliant city centre location in Dublin, my home, to showcase the work. #maserart #thecityismygarden
6. Vanessa Power
Vanessa quit her job in web design to launch her sign-painting business, Signs of Power.
Her passion for typography and hand lettering naturally led to a career as a full-time signwriter. Having hand painted shopfronts, cafes, restaurants and murals all around Dublin, Vanessa is changing the visual landscape of Dublin one hand-painted sign at a time.
And her vibrant style acts as a bridge between the traditional craft of sign painting and the arresting aesthetics of the pop art movement.
7. Shane Sutton
Born in Dublin, Shane started out as a freelance illustrator and graphic artist but soon moved to motion design, animation and editing. In Sydney Australia 2001 he changed illustration for oil and started to really investigate his painting.
Shane is currently working in Dublin having completed a recent art residency for the European Space Agency in the UK in 2019 and was also the first artist to sign work in zero gravity with the European Space Agency in Holland 2018.
Next time you're walking around the city keep an eye out for these incredible pieces by some of the city's finest street artists!