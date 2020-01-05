Seven Dublin street artists you need to be following

Dublin is like an outdoor gallery as of late - we have some of the most incredible street artists who bring the city to life.

There is a multitude of styles and talent out there and one of the best things about Dublin is that being a small city, it's pretty easy to spot specific artist's works as you walk around.

From bold strokes and colours to simple lines and trippy typography, there's something for every eye.

Here are some of my absolute FAVES:

1. Subset

Subset is a collective of street artists, designers and filmmakers who have produced some of the most well-known street art pieces in the city.

They are the brilliant minds behind the Grey Area Project which aims to add colour to the grey walls of Dublin.