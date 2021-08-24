One of Ireland's best loved delicacies has been commemorated in this Dublin mural

Where would we as Irish people be without the humble chicken fillet roll?

I shouldn't even say humble - the chicken fillet roll is nothing short of iconic.

Bursting onto the Irish deli scene in the early 2000s, the winning combination of spicy or plain chicken, crunchy lettuce and smooth mayo has been there for us for school lunches, hangover days, road trips and beyond. Popular variations over the years have included a sprinkling of grated cheese, ketchup instead of mayo and no lettuce for the truly sophisticated palette, the addition of jalapeno, tomato, red onion - honestly, whatever you're having yourself. It all works.

Obviously, I'm not the only one who feels this way. Dublin artist Jennifer Harrington has beautifully encapsulated the lunch time fave with this mural in Finglas:

Looking like something straight off the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, the mural captures the chicken fillet roll surrounded by its trusty associates - a can of coke and a bag of crisps. The piece is part of the Dublin Canvas project, which has brightened up many a traffic control box across the city over the past year.

Jennifer had this to say about her creation:

Using tarot card illustration as inspiration, I've created this artwork to give the classic Dublin deli delicacy, the chicken fillet roll, some iconic status.

Icon status: activated.

