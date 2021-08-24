Stop what you're doing: this Dublin cafe is now serving cake tacos

By Fiona Frawley

August 24, 2021 at 12:55pm

No, your eyes do not deceive you.

Laine My Love, the consistently delicious Talbot Street spot have recently launched a new treat option, and taco bout a match made in heaven (sorry, couldn't resist):

It's the combo we never knew we needed, but now that it's in our lives we'll never look back. Deliciously light and fluffy sponge, raspberry and strawberry buttercream and fresh strawberries all brought together in a crunchy sable biscuit shell and finished off with some edible flowers for the gram. To be fair, if we were going to go on this journey with any time of cake, it would have to be a classic sponge. It just works in every scenario.

The team at Laine My Love are no strangers to combining unexpected ingredients and fulfilling our foodie dreams - case in point, their coco pop iced mochas and cereal milk iced lattes earlier this summer. They were a special type of genius.

If sponge and buttercream tacos were on your 2021 foodie bingo card, get yourself down to Laine My Love from Monday - Friday, 8-3 and enjoy one with a tasty Roasted Brown flattie. This is the stuff dreams are made of.

Header image via Instagram/Laine My Love

