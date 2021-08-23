This delicious Dublin bakery brings you Hong Kong's best sweet treats

These pastries look heavenly.

Hong Kong Taste Bakery opened in February 2021 and has made quite the impact. Chef King Liu wanted there to be options for people who were missing the taste of Hong Kong pastries and so decided to set up in the bakery. Located on Eden Quay, they serve traditional Hong Kong dishes such as baked char siu buns, egg tarts, and pandan swiss rolls. The food is always fresh and quickly snapped up by hungry customers.

What you should try:

The coconut cream buns are deliciously light and airy - the perfect snack to keep you going for a day in Dublin.

When you should visit:

The bakery is open from 12-7PM Monday through to Saturday and closed on Sundays. If you're planning to go on a Saturday, give yourself plenty of time in case there are queues.

Header image via Instagram/hongkongtastebakery

