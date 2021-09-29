One of Dublin's fave bakeries have already begun the mince pie prep

Are you ready for this jelly?

And by jelly, I mean sweet and spicy mince pie filling.

Whether we like it or not, Christmas is barrelling towards us at an alarming rate. It might be a while before Mariah catapults onto Christmas FM with the iconic (and in some cases, dreaded) opening bars of All I Want For Christmas Is You, but for many people preparation is already well underway. Selection boxes are selling out, stockings and baubles are filling supermarket shelves and as of this morning, pies are being.... minced?

We just spied Bread 41 on their stories mixing up a storm with dried fruit and spices to create what we have no doubt will be some of the tastiest mince pies we've ever tasted. Still and all, it's a scary sight when September is barely out and we haven't even considered what we're dressing up as for Halloween. What camp are you in? Are you all for the early Christmas prep? Do you want fairy lights, as the kids say, hooked to your veins? Or can you absolutely not bear the sight of a Santa hat until at least December first? Either way sure, it's nice to have something to look forward to. We'll be stocking up on these babies once they're available for sure.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: 6 restaurants in Dublin that do yummy healthy food