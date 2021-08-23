Is this the smallest coffee shop in Dublin?

By Rory Cashin

August 23, 2021 at 12:27pm

Share:
Is this the smallest coffee shop in Dublin?

Size doesn't matter, as long as the coffee is good!

Over the course of the lockdown, coffee shops have popped up all around Dublin - as well as pretty much all of Ireland - at a very impressive rate.

We've seen them working out of everything from converted shipping containers to renovated horse boxes, and the people behind them are using their ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit to the absolute max to get the most out of them.

But this new coffee shop might be getting the most bang out of its buck, purely out of the sheer lack of square space available to them!

Nestled between a Spar and a hairdressers on James Street, directly facing the main entrance to James' Hospital, you'll find Lane Coffee, a tiny shack with just enough room for the barista, the coffee machine... and that is about it.

We're not even entirely sure how the employee gets in and out of the place, but that doesn't stop them from offering the usual teas and coffees and even iced lattes, and a little corner of packaged snacks if you're looking for something to chow down on along with your drink.

But unless we're mistaken, this might just be the smallest coffee shop in Dublin, if not all of Ireland. If you know of any others, send them on to us!

READ NEXT: Fermanagh is the hidden gem for foodies in Ireland

Share:

Latest articles

6 tasty places in Dublin for vegan dessert

This delicious Dublin bakery brings you Hong Kong's best sweet treats

This zero waste grocery store in Dublin shows you how to be a good neighbour to the planet

This Irish photographer got incredible footage of the moonrise last night

You may also love

6 tasty places in Dublin for vegan dessert

This delicious Dublin bakery brings you Hong Kong's best sweet treats

This zero waste grocery store in Dublin shows you how to be a good neighbour to the planet

This Irish photographer got incredible footage of the moonrise last night

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.