Like your croissants with a bit of a kick? We've found the perfect pastry for you

By Fiona Frawley

August 30, 2021 at 2:58pm

It's no secret at this stage. We adore an unexpected food combo.

We also offer out bonus points for any combo that incorporates cheese, so these jalapeno popper croissant rolls from the Arty Baker are winning on every level.

Everything about this is perfection, from the Emmental garnish to the crispy melty bit of cheese seeping out the end. You can find the Arty Baker at the Store and Yard in Sandycove from Monday - Wednesday, I also would highly recommend a creep of his insta for a gawk at some more of his incredible baked creations - banoffee pain au choc, anyone?

Or perhaps one of these Tiramisu croissant buns?

Whether you're more of a sweet or savoury lover, you'll definitely find something right up your street from the Arty Baker. The perfect way to treat yourself after a swim, a walk along the seafront or just getting out of bed - in fairness, life's hard enough these days without having to do activities in order to have delicious pastries. You've probably earned it one way or another.

Header image via Instagram/Arty Baker 

