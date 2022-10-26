Arty Baker have soft launched their new spot in Kimmage

By Katy Thornton

October 26, 2022 at 11:40am

Expanding their pastry empire.

 

While Dublin is full of cafés, it has relatively limited bakeries, particularly ones who take the art of pastry-making as seriously as Arty Baker. Based on Castle Street in Dalkey, Arty Baker are known for their incredible baked goods, that honestly look more like works of art than pastries (hence the name).

So you can understand why we were so excited to see when Arty Baker teased the opening of a new Dublin location a few weeks back. They shared an image on their Instagram, showing us an empty space in black and white and leaving their followers to guess where their new home was. Turns out they were working on it behind the scenes, waiting until it was nearly ready before sharing the news.

But we finally have an answer on where the new Arty Baker is, and that would be Kimmage.

Their new café and bakery has their signature pink LED light, signalling to the locals that fresh coffee and pastries are afoot. Arty Baker soft launched in Kimmage this morning at 8:30am, where they will also be serving coffee from Pine Cone Coffee Roasters.

Dying to check out Arty Baker's new spot? You can find them on 161 Kimmage Road Lower D6W V201 Tuesday through to Sunday, from 8.30am until 2.30pm.

Header image via Instagram/pineconecoffeeroasters

