Sandymount becomes home to beloved bakery's third branch

Very exciting news for croissant enthusiasts.

To be faced with not one but two bakery openers in February is truly a dream for a pastry lover like myself. Russell Street Bakery has launched beside Wallace's Asti near Croke Park, and Arty Baker, who only opened a second location a few months ago, have expanded once more, opening a third branch in Sandymount.

Ever since I tried their baked goods for the first time a few months back at their Castle Street branch, I've thought of little else (dramatic, but true). Arty Baker do truly wondrous things with pastry, creating croissants and cruffins that look more like tiny works of art than something to eat (not that that would stop me).

They soft launched their Kimmage location towards the end of October, and opened in Sandymount barely three months later. Their new store showcases all their recognisable features; the black and hot pink interior, as well as the seriously good looking baked goods.

Arty Baker Sandymount is closed on Mondays, but opens Tuesday to Saturday 8am to 4pm, and on Sundays from 8am until 2pm. You can find them at Sandymount Green, beside BuJo.

A word of advice. If it's anything like its sister branches, I recommend you get there early if paying a visit; Arty Baker tend to sell out of their goodies fast.

Header images via Instagram/artybaker

