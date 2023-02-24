Sandymount becomes home to beloved bakery's third branch

By Katy Thornton

February 24, 2023 at 4:28pm

Share:

Very exciting news for croissant enthusiasts.

To be faced with not one but two bakery openers in February is truly a dream for a pastry lover like myself. Russell Street Bakery has launched beside Wallace's Asti near Croke Park, and Arty Baker, who only opened a second location a few months ago, have expanded once more, opening a third branch in Sandymount.

Ever since I tried their baked goods for the first time a few months back at their Castle Street branch, I've thought of little else (dramatic, but true). Arty Baker do truly wondrous things with pastry, creating croissants and cruffins that look more like tiny works of art than something to eat (not that that would stop me).

Advertisement

They soft launched their Kimmage location towards the end of October, and opened in Sandymount barely three months later. Their new store showcases all their recognisable features; the black and hot pink interior, as well as the seriously good looking baked goods.

Arty Baker Sandymount is closed on Mondays, but opens Tuesday to Saturday 8am to 4pm, and on Sundays from 8am until 2pm. You can find them at Sandymount Green, beside BuJo.

A word of advice. If it's anything like its sister branches, I recommend you get there early if paying a visit; Arty Baker tend to sell out of their goodies fast.

Header images via Instagram/artybaker

Advertisement

READ ON: A new micro-bakery has just opened up beside Croke Park

Share:

Latest articles

A new micro-bakery has just opened up beside Croke Park

Paul Mescal spends the night in Workman's, thus formally ending the venue's flop era

2 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

Dublin 7 bar to host Hot Ones style chicken wing eating contest

You may also love

A new micro-bakery has just opened up beside Croke Park

A new pub has opened within Dublin's oldest surviving Guild Hall

Staple Dublin 16 gastropub reopens following major renovations

A new dog-friendly cake café has just opened off Grafton Street