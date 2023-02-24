A new micro-bakery has just opened up beside Croke Park

Ideal for any Dublin 1 locals with a sweet tooth.

Little gets me as excited as hearing that there's a new bakery in town. And as a lover of pastries, but in particular almond croissants, the arrival of Russell Street Bakery on, you guessed it, Russell Street, has gotten me very hyped up indeed.

Russell Street Bakery opened its doors in February, just beside Wallace's Asti and down the road from Croke Park.

It resides where The Lady From Shanghai Bakery used to be, and it's run by the same people behind Tartine Organic Bakery; Russell Street Bakery is their first retail outlet. As well as a gorgeous range of baked goods and organic artisan sourdough loaves, this new micro-bakery also serves Imbibe coffee in-store.

You can check out the baked goods from Russell Street Bakery during their opening hours, which are 7am until 3pm Tuesday through to Saturday.

I know we'll be making it a priority here at Lovin' Dublin to try their baked selection as soon as possible. The almond croissant in particular is calling my name.

Header images via Instagram/russellst.bakery

