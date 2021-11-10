Is this Dublin eatery selling the savoury croissant of dreams?

I mean, if you're asking us, then the answer is ABSOLUTELY!

Bread 41 is known for their sweet croissant variations. They do it all, from almond, to carrot cake, to sticky toffee pudding croissants. They have now branched into the savoury croissant and as with everything Bread 41 does, it's not your average savoury croissant (how many times can we say croissant?).

Introducing the Croissant Benedict! This dish is a croissant served with poached eggs, glazed pork, hollandaise, spinach, and a dash of chives. If you can never decide between sweet or savoury for brunch, well, now you don't have to.

As croissant enthusiasts, this is the kind of food content that gets us going.

Bread 41 has just reopened their indoor eatery, and the savoury croissant was the star of the show. If you're looking to visit, make sure you book in advance! The eatery is currently open Wednesday to Friday, 9am to 3pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 4pm.

Header image via Instagram/bread41dublin

