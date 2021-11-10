Is this Dublin eatery selling the savoury croissant of dreams?

By Katy Thornton

November 10, 2021 at 9:13am

Share:
Is this Dublin eatery selling the savoury croissant of dreams?

I mean, if you're asking us, then the answer is ABSOLUTELY!

Bread 41 is known for their sweet croissant variations. They do it all, from almond, to carrot cake, to sticky toffee pudding croissants. They have now branched into the savoury croissant and as with everything Bread 41 does, it's not your average savoury croissant (how many times can we say croissant?).

Introducing the Croissant Benedict! This dish is a croissant served with poached eggs, glazed pork, hollandaise, spinach, and a dash of chives. If you can never decide between sweet or savoury for brunch, well, now you don't have to.

As croissant enthusiasts, this is the kind of food content that gets us going.

Bread 41 has just reopened their indoor eatery, and the savoury croissant was the star of the show. If you're looking to visit, make sure you book in advance! The eatery is currently open Wednesday to Friday, 9am to 3pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 4pm.

Header image via Instagram/bread41dublin

READ ON: Ever wanted to go to a wine club? There's one on in Smithfield next week!

Share:

Latest articles

These Dublin spots are taking their Christmas bookings now!

Need some lunch inspo? Our weekly sambo round up is in!

Ever wanted to go to a wine club? There's one on in Smithfield next week!

Ireland's most recent celeb visitor is getting into the Christmas spirit

You may also love

Need some lunch inspo? Our weekly sambo round up is in!

This Drumcondra bistro is doing mix & match tacos for Taco Tuesday

5 spots where you can get a delish salad in Dublin this week

To celebrate one year in business, this Donabate café is giving away free coffee!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.