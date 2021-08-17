This Dublin 7 ramen spot has just gotten a colourful glow-up!

By Fiona Frawley

August 17, 2021 at 12:28pm

Share:
This Dublin 7 ramen spot has just gotten a colourful glow-up!

Soup Two on King Street North has been glowing and growing recently.

A new addition of a coffee shop inside, the long-anticipated return to indoor dining and now this gorge colourful series of murals on its facade.

How stunning? The murals are the brainchild of Irish artist Decoy, whose eye-catching pastel pieces have popping up in spots all over the country over the past few years. Their distinctive style has brightened many an otherwise grey or nondescript wall of late, and is sure to bring contentment and peaceful vibes to your inner child.

If you're in the mood for some soothing viewing, these building transformation time lapses are just the ticket.

If you need a bit of colour in your life, there's no better time to get yourself down to Soup Two for a generous serving of speciality cocktails and tasty bar bites while soaking up the gorge vibes enhanced by Decoy's work. They're open for reservations and walk-ins indoors and out, and their gorge menu has something for everyone.

Southside pals can also hit up their Dun Laoghaire based sister restaurant for an equally dreamy dining experience.

Header image via Instagram/Decoy Art 

READ NEXT: This iconic Dublin 4 cafe is going through some changes

Billboard Diffusion
Share:

Latest articles

WIN: Some unreal Guinness-themed prizes when you simply share a pic of your pint

This iconic Dublin 4 cafe is going through some changes

Urbanity have recreated one of our favourite childhood ice creams and it looks incredible

Joanne McNally has just added more dates to her tour - get tickets while you can

You may also love

This Dublin Bus Driver is going viral for his gas TikToks!

We're loving this gorgeous homage to Ireland's favourite Bernese Mountain Dogs

Popular Dublin club night is returning for a socially distanced block party!

Swim ban issued at popular South Dublin spot for the next few days

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.