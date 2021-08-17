This Dublin 7 ramen spot has just gotten a colourful glow-up!

Soup Two on King Street North has been glowing and growing recently.

A new addition of a coffee shop inside, the long-anticipated return to indoor dining and now this gorge colourful series of murals on its facade.

How stunning? The murals are the brainchild of Irish artist Decoy, whose eye-catching pastel pieces have popping up in spots all over the country over the past few years. Their distinctive style has brightened many an otherwise grey or nondescript wall of late, and is sure to bring contentment and peaceful vibes to your inner child.

If you're in the mood for some soothing viewing, these building transformation time lapses are just the ticket.

If you need a bit of colour in your life, there's no better time to get yourself down to Soup Two for a generous serving of speciality cocktails and tasty bar bites while soaking up the gorge vibes enhanced by Decoy's work. They're open for reservations and walk-ins indoors and out, and their gorge menu has something for everyone.

Southside pals can also hit up their Dun Laoghaire based sister restaurant for an equally dreamy dining experience.

