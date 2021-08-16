This iconic Dublin 4 cafe is going through some changes

Over the past 13 years, Juniors has been a staple of the Dublin foodie scene.

From the tastiest New York deli-inspired sambos at lunch to classy AF small and large plates for dinner, they nail every meal time and time again. We can't get enough of the place. Which is why we'll be waiting with bated breath for an update following an announcement head chef Fiachra Kenny made on his insta earlier today.

According to the post, Juniors will stop serving dinner and brunch from the end of August to allow time for construction work, ahead of a relaunch and new concept at the end of November.

We have so many questions. What's the something new? Can we set up a standing order for reuben sambos from now until the end of August? Do they need taste testers for the new menu?

The post also tells us that Juniors will still be serving breakfast and lunch from Monday to Friday until the end of August "and for a long time to come", so we should just about survive. We can't wait to hear more about the new and improved Juniors and what's in store for the spot, and will absolutely be first in the queue come November.

Header image via Instagram/Juniors

