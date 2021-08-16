Joanne McNally has just added more dates to her tour - get tickets while you can

Joanne McNally has already casually made Irish comedy history by selling out a whopping 10 shows in a row at Vicar Street.

For context, before the Pandemi Lovato she was scheduled to put on two (2) shows at the iconic Dublin venue, and could be seen on her insta stories worrying that the shows wouldn't sell out. As the show continued to be rescheduled in line with government guidelines, demand for tickets grew and grew - everyone wanted to get out and burst a few blood vessels from laughing too hard at Joanne's painfully gas takes on dating, her mom and life in general. In the meantime, she was appearing on Jonathan Ross, co-hosting the hilarious Clear History on RTÉ and wetting the knickers of the nation weekly with her podcasts Let's Solve Nothing with Muireann O'Connell and My Therapist Ghosted Me with Vogue Williams. Fast forward to now and she's just announced 5 more performances of Prosecco Express at Vicar Street, bringing her number of shows there up to a seriously impressive 15.

It's safe to say the "women aren't funny" brigade may now march themselves back under whatever rock they crawled out from, because the numbers don't lie. The comments section of the post is buzzing with excited guys and gals who've booked their tickets so if you want a bitta the action, move fast. Book yourself in for a night of crying with laughter (waterproof mascara recommended) here.

Header image via Instagram/Joanne McNally

READ NEXT: Horse boxes out, geo-domes in? This Kilmainham cafe may be starting a new trend