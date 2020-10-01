Extra date added for Jimmy Carr at the Olympia due to phenomenal demand

Due to perform 14 shows across Ireland next year, Jimmy Carr has just gone and added yet another date to the line-up.

Sounds like we're a nation that's fairly fond of Jimmy Carr. Announcing a huge run of Irish shows for next year, the UK funnyman confirmed plans for 14 gigs across Ireland in 2021 - including 11 newly-announced dates and three rescheduled Dublin shows.

Originally booked to take to the stage at Dublin's Olympia Theatre this year, those dates were since pushed to next year. Managing to sell out tickets for all new dates (which went on sale last Friday), there has been phenomenal demand for additional dates with the comedian this morning adding one more Dublin performance to the lineup.

Part of his Terribly Funny Tour, Jimmy Carr will now play four dates at the Olympia Theatre with the extra date being November 24, 2021.

Containing jokes about "all kinds of terrible things", his shows are certainly not for the easily offended. According to him - "Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo." An interesting analogy.

Tickets start at €34 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster.