5 comedy gigs to get tickets to this weekend

There are so many deadly gigs happening in the coming weeks, all of which you can get tickets for now. This week we have a gorge mix of local and international comics, with something to suit all comedic tastes! Let's get into it.

Sara Pascoe, Vicar Street

You might know Sara from every UK panel show ever, her own series Guessable and her hugely successful books Animal and Sex Power Money. Well, you have a chance now to catch her live and we'd imagine tickets won't hang around too long!

Alison Spittle, Shane Daniel Byrne and friends at The Sugar Club

Host of BBC podcast Wheel of Misfortune Alison Spittle and lockdown Insta sensation Shane Daniel Byrne come together to bring you this gorge festive comedy night, just before Christmas.

Daniel Sloss at the Olympia Theatre

You may have seen Scottish comic Daniel Sloss via his Netflix and HBO specials, caught one of his live gigs which have spanned 40 countries or spied him on The Graham Norton Show, Conan or Drunk History. There are a limited number of tickets left for his December show, get on it!

Kevin Bridges at 3Arena

An extra date has been added to Kevin Bridges The Overdue Catch-up at 3Arena due to phenomenal demand, get on it!

Tommy Tiernan at Leisureland, Galway

Galway based and looking for a lol? An extra date has been added to Tommy Tiernan's new show Tomfoolery at Leisureland.

