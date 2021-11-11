Penneys to introduce autism-friendly shopping across its Irish stores

Penneys has teamed up with AsIAm, Ireland's National Autism charity, to implement this change.

From the 14th November, there will be a Sensory Friendly Shopping Hour in various Penneys stores nationwide each Sunday morning. Measures will include turning off instore music and announcements, using silencing tills, and having support from sales assistants who have had specialised training with AsIAm. This sensory hour will be the first hour each store's opening on a Sunday.

Furthermore, Penneys are now providing special digital support materials accessible on their website to ensure accessibility outside of the Sensory Friendly Shopping Hour. This is to allow autistic people to familiarise themselves with the noises that they may experience on their shopping trip.

AsIAm conducted audits throughout the stores to ensure they were doing everything possible to remain inclusive to all their shoppers.

The Head of Sales at Penneys, Damien O'Neill says this of the changes made:

"We are really looking forward to continuing our work with AsIAm as we work to raise awareness and understanding of autism among our colleagues and in our stores."

This is a huge step in the right direction for inclusivity. We hope to see more stores follow in Penneys' footsteps.

