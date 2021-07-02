New Penneys website will allow shoppers browse what's actually in stores

The current Penneys website will be getting a much needed upgrade

Penneys / Primark are set to launch a new, upgraded website in 2022. This upgraded site will allow the use to look at the ranges available in their local store. According to The Irish Examiner, Primark stated; "The improved functionality of the website will allow us to showcase a much larger proportion of the Primark range and provide to customers range availability by store”.

Currently the Penneys / Primark website shows a limited selection of items potentially available in store. However, the customer's user experience is about to change - although we are still a while away from online shopping, it will become more user friendly. Usually a trip to Penneys is a bit of a finger-in-the-air jobbie, but this upgrade will allow the shopper to check for in-stock items and the availability in stores!

I still wouldn't hold my breath for an online store just yet; we're probably still a while away from that one - but this upgrade will be verrrrry handy.

Check out these beauties in store at the moment, and are most definitely on my list to pick up for my next staycation:

Lead Image via Instagram/primark and Shutterstock