WATCH: Dublin woman dodges Penney's appointment system by pretending to work there

By Lynda Keogh

May 12, 2021 at 1:10pm

We all know the MAYHEM that has ensued since Penneys announced their appointment based re-opening this week. If like me, you didn't get a slot - the FOMO has been real.

We've heard of people re-selling their time slots on certain sites or giving lists to their mates who managed to get a time slot. But, it's safe to say that this Dublin woman has taken the biscuit in order to get her few bits from Penneys. It's next level.

Somehow managing to get her hands on a Penneys uniform top, this gal headed in as if she was casually about to start her work shift. In she walked, not a bother and once in - she zipped up her jacket and off she went! Bish, bash, bosh. Job done. Although after all the effort, she only came out with one bag...

The video has over 100,000 views and 15,000 likes. The woman ends the video with "I am buzzing. Can you tell how happy I am with my Penneys bag? And that's how it's done gals!"

You can watch the full video below:

https://www.tiktok.com/@r_ellis4/video/6960982036794428677?_d=secCgYIASAHKAESMgowgVaccn6g%2Bj8WEVsET7kr22rTzNdD%2B%2BhSCXig2sqc%2ByMj4Imv7Ol8CBBJQ3L3ZIjKGgA%3D&language=en&preview_pb=0&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAADN6ruL7_9kFA53nq5vYZgDhCt3e4xPkFgGdyiyvVYyZv_yydzV90fUe0ek4DUYjL&share_app_id=1233&share_item_id=6960982036794428677&share_link_id=B54AD30D-3BE1-46DA-A504-5CDF25F94E71&source=h5_m&timestamp=1620810417&tt_from=copy&u_code=dbh5iljdmbhkja&user_id=6809972604406547462&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=copy&_r=1

Are you verging on this level of desperation to get your fix of new socks?

Lead Image via TikTok/r_ellis4 and Instagram/primark

READ NEXT: Beef Butter is a thing and it's a must have for BBQ season!

 

