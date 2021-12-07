Vicar Street booking manager describes the “devastating blow” of new restrictions on the entertainment industry

As of today, new government restrictions are in place under which indoor events can only run at 50% capacity.

The latest batch of restrictions come at an extremely difficult time for the hospitality and live entertainment industries, who are under increasing pressure to exist and adapt while "taking a hit for the team".

Earlier today, Lovin spoke to Artistic Director of Aiken Promotions Bren Berry about the realities of working in the arts under the new guidelines.

The impact of the latest restrictions is obviously another devastating blow for our sector, who are once again staying closed or at best trying to stay open in a way that is essentially not viable without meaningful financial support. It's also at a vital time of the year for everybody which makes it all the more damaging. We have a disgracefully poor record of supporting the arts in Ireland compared to many other countries, and the last two years has just highlighted that even more. It's all the more shameful because we wear 'culture' as a badge of honour and sell it as part of our image worldwide.

Berry concluded:

There are genuinely so many things that could be made better with a more humane political mentality, which is so lacking.

On Tuesday December 7, Aiken Promotions released a statement regarding scheduled gigs for the Dublin 8 venue.

The statement reads:

With the announcement of the latest Government restrictions, Vicar St shows due to take place from December 7th to January 9th 2022 will be impacted. We are working with the artists and will keep you updated on a show-by-show basis providing more details as soon as we can.

Vicar Street is among hundreds of venues across the country attempting to find ways to adapt, as well as support staff and artists during this increasingly difficult and uncertain time.

Header image via Instagram/vicar_st

READ NEXT: What today's restrictions mean for Dublin diners this Christmas