Aungier Street restaurant reducing capacity in response to rising Covid cases

Big Fan Bao on Aungier Street released the statement yesterday.

With Covid cases continuing to rise and huge uncertainty facing Ireland's hospitality sector, some businesses are implementing restrictions of their own to ensure staff and customers are kept as safe as possible.

One such restaurant is Big Fan Bao, who have made the decision to reduce capacity in their Aungier Street eatery to create a safer environment.

The restaurant's statement on Instagram reads:

In direct response to the current rise in Covid Cases. BIGFAN has decided to reduce the capacity of the restaurant to create a safer environment. Our team will be reaching out over the coming days with some suggestions and may result in us having to cancel/alternate some reservations. Please, if possible, work with us in this ever changing storm. if you have a forthcoming booking that you intend to cancel can you please do so ASAP. We are doing this in the interest of safety for all.

During what is no doubt an extremely stressful time for restaurants and bars, if you have an upcoming booking that you wish to cancel, or if group numbers have changed for a Christmas get together be sure to keep your venue up to date. Let's all continue to support each other during these persistently uncertain times!

Header image via Instagram/bigfanbao

