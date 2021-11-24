Check out this Dublin café and their new coffee cocktail kits

By Katy Thornton

November 24, 2021 at 12:01pm

It's officially Irish coffee season and Vice Coffee Inc are kicking it off with a bang!

With those chillier evenings (ahem... literally freezing conditions) it can be nice to have a little something to warm your hands. An Irish coffee is just the thing, especially if you're meeting up outdoors with friends. Well, Vice Coffee Inc has teamed up with Teeling to celebrate Irish coffee season, and it starts this Thursday. Join them at their Abbey Street café at 6pm for an evening of coffee cocktail fun.

All evening they'll be serving Teeling Irish coffee; you'll even get one for free if you pre register through Eventbrite.  You can also check out their selection of cocktail kits, including espresso martini kits and Irish coffee kits. And if you're feeling generous, you can check out their coffee beans, equipment, and merch for that coffee (or cocktail) lover in your life!

Header image via Instagram/vicecoffeeinc

