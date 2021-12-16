The Lovin Round-up: Openers, closures and everything in between

As the end of the year draws nearer, we're starting to lose all sense of time.

However, we've done what we can to pull ourselves together and have a look over the main food headlines in Dublin from the week that was.

Curious about the latest openings, restaurants you may be saying goodbye to or general foodie updates? Here's a round up of everything you need to know from the past week.

All Bar Chicken's new Food Truck

The beloved D7 spot has opened a brand new food truck in Blanchardstown, making it a good week to be a chicken lover. Read more about ABC's latest venture HERE.

Bahay Food Truck sets up in Stoneybatter

Looking for a new spot to enjoy some tasty Filipino dishes in D7? It's your lucky day. Bahay is setting up camp at the Glimmerman for the next few months - we covered the story in more detail HERE.

Weekl.ie opens an in-person store

If, like Adele and Kris Jenner, you adore the feeling of actually walking around a supermarket for the weekly shop, you can now shop Weekl.ie's carefully selected food and goods in-store at Warehouse Food Market. Find out more on this story HERE.

Saba opens a new restaurant on South William Street

The beloved Thai and Vietnamese eatery has just opened a gorgeous new branch on South William Street, ideally located for small pre-Christmas gatherings. Displayed pride of place in gold leaf lettering is the word Sanook, a Thai word meaning Enjoy Yourself. So it'd be rude not to.

A spot on the Michelin Guide for Big Fan Bao

A huge endorsement for the Aungier Street eatery. Big Fan Bao has officially made its way onto the Michelin Guide, along with four other restaurants all based in the UK added earlier this week. Read more about the story HERE.

So there you go! The main food headlines in Dublin for this week. We'll be back again next week to bring you all the latest from the Dublin foodie world.

Header image via Instagram/sabarestaurantdublin

