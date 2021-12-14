You can now shop in person for your fave Weekl.ie bits

By Katy Thornton

December 14, 2021 at 10:58am

If online shopping just isn't for you, you're in luck!

There's nothing better than taking a gander around a supermarket and checking out all the new food bits. Even celebrities such as Kris Jenner and Adele have cited missing this part of daily life. While shopping online is a great alternative, sometimes it just doesn't scratch that itch. Which is why we're so stoked to see that Weekl.ie, known for working with excellent food producers and suppliers, is now stocking their goods for instore shopping at Warehouse Food Market.

If you love having a browse on Weekl.ie, now you can see these bits in store too. Warehouse Food Market is open every weekend, from 9am to 4pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. They have everything from treats to trimmings to trees! They also do hampers for any last minute Christmas gifts that will have a big impact!

Warehouse Food Market is based on Greenmount Avenue in Harold's Cross.

