Warehouse Food Market is hosting a Christmas canapé and wine tasting event this Wednesday!

By Katy Thornton

December 6, 2021 at 12:01pm

Share:

If you're a big fan of wine, or love a good canapé, then this is the Christmas event for you!

Warehouse Food Market in Harold's Cross is hosting a canapé and wine evening on Wednesday the 8th December. If you need some Christmas party inspiration, or just want to indulge in some stunning nibbles and white wines, look no further.

Wine writer Aoife Carrigy will talk you through six Rías Baixas wines that compliment the festive season. With each wine, you will get an accompanying canapé demo, taught by chef and food stylist Erica Drum.

So, not only will you leave with a belly full of wine and delicious food, you'll have some expert tips and tricks to bring into the holiday period, to share with loved ones over the Christmas dinner table.

Warehouse Food Market is the sister brand to Weekl.ie, the specialist online grocery store. You can book your wine tasting ticket HERE. Tickets cost €55 per person, and the event begins at 6.30pm.

Header image via Instagram/drums.kitchen 

READ ON: You can walk in a winter wonderland at these Dublin spots

Share:

Latest articles

You can walk in a winter wonderland at these Dublin spots

Surprise someone special this Christmas with Cadbury Secret Santa

This Christmas Comedy Club at Guinness Open Gate Brewery will tick all the boxes for a top-notch evening of festive fun

Bunsen are handing out free burgers on Saturday!

You may also love

You can walk in a winter wonderland at these Dublin spots

This Dublin cookie company has us in floods of tears with their Christmas ad

The gingerbread village at the Shelbourne is back

This Clontarf restaurant has decided to close for the Christmas period

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.