Warehouse Food Market is hosting a Christmas canapé and wine tasting event this Wednesday!

If you're a big fan of wine, or love a good canapé, then this is the Christmas event for you!

Warehouse Food Market in Harold's Cross is hosting a canapé and wine evening on Wednesday the 8th December. If you need some Christmas party inspiration, or just want to indulge in some stunning nibbles and white wines, look no further.

Wine writer Aoife Carrigy will talk you through six Rías Baixas wines that compliment the festive season. With each wine, you will get an accompanying canapé demo, taught by chef and food stylist Erica Drum.

So, not only will you leave with a belly full of wine and delicious food, you'll have some expert tips and tricks to bring into the holiday period, to share with loved ones over the Christmas dinner table.

Warehouse Food Market is the sister brand to Weekl.ie, the specialist online grocery store. You can book your wine tasting ticket HERE. Tickets cost €55 per person, and the event begins at 6.30pm.

Header image via Instagram/drums.kitchen

