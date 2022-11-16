This once-off wine tasting night will pop you straight into the Christmas spirit

Get into the Christmas spirit - or to be precise, the Christmas wine – with a once-off wine tasting happening this month

It's hard to spot the flaw when it comes to attending a wine tasting, lashings of wine, a few nibbles and a nice dollop of education to throw into the mix. With the WhatsApp groups flying and the calendar filling up fast, this wine tasting is a great shout to book for that long-overdue Christmas catch-up.

Taking place in one of the city's premiere restaurants, Volpe Nera in Blackrock. Get to grips with one of Spain's more unusual wine regions Rueda, with an event hosted by Irish Times wine writer John Wilson. The event takes place in a private dining room, with a menu crafted by the impeccable proprietor and head chef Barry Sun.

The tasting is dedicated to a relatively unknown wine region, but in recent years this delicious wine has become Spain’s most popular white wine. Produced in the Castilla y Léon region of Northern Spain and made predominantly from the Verdejo grape, Rueda is the kind of inexpensive, easy drinking wine the Spanish love to drink alongside a variety of tasty tapas, but it also works really well paired with seasonal dishes we enjoy here in Ireland at this time of year too – from a delicious roast turkey with all the trimmings to a tangy prawn cocktail starter and hearty lunchtime stews.

This night is part of a series of wine nights taking place around the country, with dates in Cork and Galway.

Advertisement

The once-off night takes place in Volpe Nera on Wednesday 7th December at 7pm, tickets are priced at €55 pp, you can book online here.

READ ON: There's a brunch for dogs happening in Dublin 8 this month