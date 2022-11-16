There's a brunch for dogs happening in Dublin 8 this month

By Fiona Frawley

November 16, 2022 at 10:48am

Because of course there is.

Have you ever looked at your pup and thought to yourself "wow, little Rover here could really benefit from an eggs benny and a mimosa or two with the boys"? If so, we've got the event for you.

Fourth Corner are hosting a Dog Brunch at the end of this month, and while there are pints, prosecco and plates on offer for humans, the guests of honour are most definitely four legged ones.

The brunch takes place on November 27th and will see pups invited along for a Sunday Funday consisting of Bolt Burgers and sides, a steady flow of your beverage of choice and treats and toys for all dogs in attendance.

The event will set you back €45 for food, a choice of either 3 Prosecco, 4 pints of plain or 2 expertly crafted cocktails.

And if you haven't got your own dog but want in on the action, fear not - Fourth Corner have confirmed that dog ownership is not mandatory and "if you feel like spending a wholesome Sunday morning with plenty of dogs look no further". Like having a quick hold of a friend or family members baby and handing him or her back straight after - all of the cuteness and none of the responsibility.

Book yourself a ticket for the hottest event in the canine calendar HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock

