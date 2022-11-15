Jaru to launch a new eatery in 2023 for all the Korean food enthusiasts

Something to look forward to in the New Year.

This is big news for lovers of Korean food. I tried Jaru during the first lockdown all the way back in March 2020 when it was running a takeaway service in the Nutgrove area, and I was completely blown away by the food. Having had little to no experience with Korean food previously, Jaru quickly became one of my favourite takeaway spots, at a time where everyone was trying all of them while stuck at home, so that's saying a lot.

Their Korean fried chicken and Bulgogi fries were what stood out most to me, and I lost count of how many people I recommended it to. So you can understand my excitement to hear they're opening a new space for brunch, dining, and groceries in 2023.

So where's it going to be? They tagged The Liberties in the announcement post, we we're going to make a wild guess here and say Jaru is likely coming to Dublin 8.

For those who hadn't previously heard of Jaru, it's run by Gunmoo Kim, who focuses on creating modern Korean food using quality Irish ingredients. The company originally began in the halls of DIT Cathal Brugha as a college project, and has grown since then, appearing at street food markets across the county. You can read more about Gunmoo's beginnings HERE.

If you want to check Jaru out while we wait for the new space to open, you can order their kimchi as well as ready meals from their online mart HERE.

Header image via Instagram/jarudublin

