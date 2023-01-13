Meath Street welcomes new Korean grocery and eatery Space Jaru

January just got a whole lot better.

Maybe Friday the 13th isn't so unlucky after all. Jaru announced in November 2022 that they would be opening their first eat-in restaurant in 2023, but who knew we'd be getting it so soon. They took to Instagram today to share that Space Jaru was opening at 6pm as of Friday 13th January on Meath Street.

This is big news for lovers of Korean food. I tried Jaru during the first lockdown all the way back in March 2020 when it was running a takeaway service in the Nutgrove area, and I was completely blown away by the food. Having had little to no experience with Korean food previously, Jaru quickly became one of my favourite takeaway spots, at a time where everyone was trying all of them while stuck at home, so that's saying a lot.

Their Korean fried chicken and Bulgogi fries were what stood out most to me, and I lost count of how many people I recommended it to. So you can understand my excitement when I heard they were opening a new space for brunch, dining, and groceries.

For those who hadn't previously heard of Jaru, it's run by Gunmoo Kim, who focuses on creating modern Korean food using quality Irish ingredients. The company originally began in the halls of DIT Cathal Brugha as a college project, and has grown since then, appearing at street food markets across the county. You can read more about Gunmoo's beginnings HERE.

Will you be checking out the new Jaru eatery on Meath Street?

