Popular south side Korean takeaway on the hunt for a new home

The people of Rathfarnham and the general Nutgrove area have long raved about Jaru's menu of fermented and Korean fried delights.

A go-to takeaway for the area, locals were distraught when Jaru announced they'd be ceasing their takeout service at the end of last year.

Since then, their heat-and-eat meals and dinner kits have meant Jaru fans could continue to get their Korean food fix, even with their beloved takeaway service on temporary hiatus. However, this Monday brings with it good news. Jaru are currently on the hunt for a new home, where they can resume their takeaway service and maybe even house a small restaurant.

In a post on Insta over the weekend, the Jaru team wrote:

It has been two months since we ceased our takeaway and still, we are getting calls/messages everyday asking why we are not open tonight. So here we are. We are now looking for a small restaurant/takeaway unit, somewhere near our HQ ideally, but open for all locations.

If you know of a vacant, suitable spot and want a healthy flow of Korean takeaway food close to you at all times, drop them a DM on Instagram.

We can't wait to see where they end up, and are already dreaming of an almighty feed of KFC with all the trimmings.

Header image via Instagram/jarudublin

