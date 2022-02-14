Malahide coffee trailer appeal to public for information following a break-in

The café were able to open as normal, but are looking for information on the break-in.

1903 Horsebox coffee trailer, located in Broomfield, Malahide, suffered a shock on Saturday when they arrived into work to discover there had been a break-in. They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers, and also to appeal for information.

Their caption read as follows:

"Hi everyone, unfortunately when opening this morning we found that the box had been broken into sometime over the past 24 hours. Thankfully we are still able to open as normal today, but if anybody has any information or has seen anyone around the box over the past few days please let us know. As always thank you for your continued support."

The Malahide coffee trailer include pictures of the damage from the break-in.

Restaurants and coffee spots all over Dublin have been victims of break-ins and anti-social behaviour in recent months. Just last week Póg suffered a break-in at their Bachelors Walk location. Other spots that have experienced this anti-social behaviour lately include Aventura in Portmarnock, Kakilang on Bachelors Walk, Village Pizza in Phibsborough, and Gerard's Deli on Sir John Rogerson Quay.

1903 Horsebox opens on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 3pm. If you saw anything or have any information, make sure you get in touch.

