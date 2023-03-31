'Goodbye for now' Jaru Mart announce they are closing

"We regret to inform you that we are closing our online store."

After three years in operation, Jaru are closing their online mart for the foreseeable future.

The Korean eatery and pantry took to Instagram to share that this was the end "for now" for the Jaru Mart.

"We regret to inform you that we are closing our online store JARU MART temporality [sic]. We made this tough decision in order to focus on our newly opened restaurant @spacejaru and Kimchi & other retail products which are growing fast and on huge demands."

Jaru Mart sold a range of frozen meals, meat, and pantry items ideal for cooking authentic Korean food at home. While they are finishing up Jaru Mart for the moment, they will continue to make their famous kimchi, which is largely what put them on the map for consumers, along with their delicious takeaway offering.

If you were one of the many to become obsessed with Jaru's amazing food over lockdown, not to worry. You can check out their eatery on Meath Street, which opened in January. According to their Instagram post, this is their primary focus following the closing of the mart.

They took the time to thank all their loyal customers who had stuck around throughout the many lockdowns.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers who supported us online during the pandemic. It has been a delightful journey of experiments and learning."

We patiently await the re-opening of their mart.

